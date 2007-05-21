Albemarle Shifts Pharma Manufacturing

Albemarle is shifting a portion of its current Good Manufacturing Practices-compliant manufacturing from Dayton, Ohio, to South Haven, Mich. Albemarle will discontinue operations at Dayton by the end of 2008, though the company has yet to determine if it will close or sell the facility. Nearly 25% of Dayton employees will lose their jobs, while the remaining staff will be transferred to South Haven. Albemarle, which acquired the South Haven facility from DSM last fall, will take a pretax charge of up to $5 million in the second quarter as a result of the move.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter