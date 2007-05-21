Avecia Doubles RNA Production

Avecia's OligoMedicines business is expanding production of short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) at its Milford, Mass., facility. When completed by Sept. 1, the upgrade will, at the least, double capacity to 300-400 g per batch size in three areas: cleavage and deprotection, duplexation and conjugation, and chromatography. Avecia says the expansion will allow it to better address growing markets for siRNA- and aptamer-based therapeutics.
