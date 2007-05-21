... As Avecia Enters The Field

Meanwhile, Avecia has launched a new microbial protein production platform called pAVEway. Mark Carver, chief scientific officer at Avecia Biologics, says the platform can use Eschericia coli, the most widely used microbial expression host, and Pseudomonas. Avecia joins Dowpharma as well as DSM, which has a licensing joint venture with Crucell for human cell-based protein and monoclonal antibody production, as a supplier of protein expression technologies.
