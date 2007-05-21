Bayer Readies A 'Media Facade'

Bayer's former high-rise headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, will not be demolished as originally planned but converted into what company officials call a media facade. The firm has moved into an adjacent four-story crescent-shaped glass headquarters. The old 400-foot-tall building will be gutted, leaving just a metal frame that will be wrapped in a transparent stainless steel fabric. Some 3.5 million light-emitting diodes will be embedded in the frame, allowing the creation of animated images and light effects.
