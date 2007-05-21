Borchardt, Hidalgo Win biomolecular science Award

Ronald Borchardt, Solon E. Summerfield Distinguished Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy, and Ismael J. Hidalgo, chief scientist and cofounder of Absorption Systems, are the recipients of the PolyPops Foundation Award.
The researchers are being recognized for their discovery and development in the late 1980s and early 1990s of Caco-2 cells, a human colon carcinoma cell line that is widely used today in in vitro assays to predict the transport rate of drug candidates across the intestinal epithelial cell barrier.
The award is presented annually by the Society for Biomolecular Sciences (SBS) to scientists who have shown innovation in the design and application of plastics and polymers in microplate development and design. The prize includes a $2,500 honorarium.
