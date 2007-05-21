Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Borchardt, Hidalgo Win biomolecular science Award

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Borchardt
[+]Enlarge

Ronald Borchardt, Solon E. Summerfield Distinguished Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy, and Ismael J. Hidalgo, chief scientist and cofounder of Absorption Systems, are the recipients of the PolyPops Foundation Award.

Hidalgo
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SBS (both)
Credit: SBS (both)

The researchers are being recognized for their discovery and development in the late 1980s and early 1990s of Caco-2 cells, a human colon carcinoma cell line that is widely used today in in vitro assays to predict the transport rate of drug candidates across the intestinal epithelial cell barrier.

The award is presented annually by the Society for Biomolecular Sciences (SBS) to scientists who have shown innovation in the design and application of plastics and polymers in microplate development and design. The prize includes a $2,500 honorarium.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carolyn Bertozzi receives John J. Carty Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Craig Lindsley Receives Portoghese Lectureship Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anton Hopfinger Is Newest Herman Skolnik Awardee

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE