Chemical Prices Rise In April

Prices for U.S. chemicals increased in April, according to data from the Labor Department. The producer price index for all chemicals in April was 210.5 (1982 = 100), up 0.2% from March and 3.6% from April a year earlier. Meanwhile, the index for basic industrial chemicals has been growing after some fairly flat months in late 2006. The April index for this sector was 216.9, up 0.4% from March and 4.6% from the comparable month last year.
