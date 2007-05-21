Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE refines clean energy loan program

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal loan guarantee program to encourage development of commercial-scale advanced clean-energy projects moved a step closer to reality recently when the Department of Energy released a regulatory proposal for the program. The program, intended to spur commercialization of untested technologies, was established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005. However, DOE has not implemented it. Congress and financiers have criticized early drafts of the proposal for providing too little project funding. Under the latest plan, DOE would guarantee funding for as much as 90% of a single loan covering up to 80% of the project's total cost. Congress wants the program in operation by late summer, but DOE officials say it is unlikely to be able to process guarantees until 2008. DOE has requested authority to guarantee $9 billion in loans for 2008: $4 billion for nuclear or large coal facilities, $4 billion for biofuels projects, and $1 billion for electrical transmission systems or renewable energy projects. So far, however, DOE has received 143 loan applications that request more than $27 billion in loan guarantee protection for projects worth more than $51 billion. Looking at requests for the top three areas, 49% were for biomass technology projects, 16% were for fossil energy projects, and 12% would support solar projects. In terms of money, almost two-thirds of the guarantees requested are in the fossil fuel category.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE