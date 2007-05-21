Dow Joins Chinese Energy Partnership

Dow Chemical, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Chinese Energy Research Institute have formed a joint partnership to help China reduce its energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product 20% by 2010 compared with 2005. Together, the partners will develop energy-efficiency guides, benchmarking materials, software, case studies, and auditing and training programs. The partners will also help government authorities design policies to encourage businesses to be more energy efficient.
