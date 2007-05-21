Dow Licenses Protein Expression ...

Dowpharma has signed two licensing deals for Pfenex, its Pseudomonas-based protein expression technology. India's Biovel Life Sciences will use the technology, as well as a high-yield strain and process developed by Dow, in the production of human growth hormone under a licensing agreement entailing up-front payments as well as milestone and royalty payments. Dow has also licensed Pfenex to VGX Pharmaceuticals for the production of a protein-based cancer therapy.
