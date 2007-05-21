Down-To-Earth Solutions

Many of the letters under the title "Debating a Moon Base" (C&EN, April 2, page 6) support the idea in one letter that "humanity will be significantly safer if we can establish independent, self-sustaining colonies off-Earth." The problem with this approach is that wherever we are—on Earth, on the moon, or on some far-off planet—we will bring with us all of our human problems. Better to try to solve these problems right here on Earth rather than waste huge amounts to transport these same problems to some other site in the universe.
Harold HartEast Lansing, Mich.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter