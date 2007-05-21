I&EC Announces Division Fellows

H . S. Muralidhara and Richard D. Noble are the recipients of the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry (I&EC) Division Fellow Awards, presented annually to a chemist and a chemical engineer from academic, industrial, or government laboratories who have made innovative contributions.
Muralidhara, vice president and director for corporate plant operations at Cargill, developed three processes that led to the successful commercialization of products from substances previously considered to be of lesser value. These processes include a method for removing phospholipids from vegetable oil extractions, a process for producing oilseed protein products, and a process for producing sterols and tocopherols (natural vitamin E).
Noble, Alfred T. & Betty E. Look Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and founding director of the National Science Foundation Membrane Applied Science & Technology Center, is being recognized for his leadership and research in the field of membrane-based separations technology.
Noble developed zeolite-based membranes for gas and water purification as well as tube-supported zeolites for pervaporation applications. Shell has applied Noble's approach for the separation of CO2 from CH4 for gas "sweetening" operations. Other companies are evaluating his technology for purification of isomeric mixtures.
