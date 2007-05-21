Elementis Sheds Pigments Business

Elementis has agreed to sell its global pigments business, headquartered in East St. Louis, Ill., to Rockwood Specialties for $140 million. Last year, the business had sales of roughly $172 million and operating profits of about $11 million. "This transaction confirms the success of our restructuring initiatives in the pigments division," says Elementis CEO David Dutro. Rockwood says it will combine the business with its own color pigments operation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter