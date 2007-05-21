Eugene Garfield Receives CHF Award

Eugene Garfield, chairman emeritus of the Institute for Scientific Information, is the winner of the Chemical Heritage Foundation's (CHF) second annual Award for Supporting Industries.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions by a leader who provides products or services vital to the continuing growth and development of the chemical and molecular sciences community. Garfield received the award during CHF's Heritage Day celebration on May 17.
Garfield invented the Science Citation Index (SCI), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Current Contents, Index Chemicus, and the Arts & Humanities Citation Index. SCI and SSCI databases have provided an objective and quantitative basis for analyzing information flows in scientific communication and have fostered the growth of the field of scientometrics.
"It is hard to imagine the scholarly world without the citation systems Garfield created," said Arnold Thackray, president of CHF. "Every field of scholarship is enriched by his creativity."
