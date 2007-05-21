Family Time

Thanks for the article "Drugs from Academia" (C&EN, April 16, page 42). The discussion of Susan Band Horwitz brought back a flood of memories.
Horwitz received her Ph.D. in biochemistry from Brandeis University in 1963. As a grad student in the department at that time, I was tremendously impressed not only by her intelligence but also by the fact that she was married. As I recall, she had twins within a week of defending her thesis. She's been a wonderful role model for women in science.
Nancy M. Tooney
Brooklyn, N.Y.
