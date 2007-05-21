Green Chemistry Proposals Wanted

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute–Petroleum Research Fund (GCI-PRF) grants program will be accepting proposals until 5 PM EST on June 1. Typical grants are in the $10,000–$60,000 range and last one or two years.
Projects proposed should support green chemistry activities with the environmental objectives of intrinsic hazard reduction, biosphere protection, and process change in areas of pure science connected with the petroleum field. Projects should advance scientific, educational, and fundamental research and relate to the petroleum field (focusing on petroleum and alternative energy sources; petroleum and alternative feedstocks and materials; and the wide range of relevant synthetic, analytical, computational, physical, and other chemistry and engineering research). Investigators who are currently funded with ACS, GCI, or ACS-PRF grants are not eligible.
For proposal guidelines and other information, go to www.greenchemistryinstitute.org. Please e-mail questions and proposals to gcigrants@acs.org.
