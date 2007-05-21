IUPAC Recognizes Young Chemists

Five Ph.D. students have been named by the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) as winners of its 2007 Prizes for Young Chemists. The students were asked to write 1,000-word essays describing their Ph.D. theses. The winners are as follows: Deanna D'Alessandro, James Cook University, Queensland, Australia; Euan R. Kay, University of Edinburgh, Scotland.; Anna A. Michrowska, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw; Taleb Mokari, Hebrew University, Jerusalem; and Feng Tao, Princeton University.
Winners will each receive $1,000 and travel expenses to attend the IUPAC Congress, Aug. 5-11, in Torino, Italy. Each prizewinner will also be invited to present at the IUPAC Congress a poster describing his or her award-winning work and to submit a short critical review on aspects of the student's research topics to be published in Pure & Applied Chemistry. The awards will be presented during the opening ceremony of the congress. Applications for the 2008 prize are now being solicited at www.iupac.org.
In addition, three undergraduate students have been awarded poster prizes by the ACS Committee on International Activities and the U.S. National Committee for IUPAC for their outstanding undergraduate poster presentations at IUPAC congresses and division-sponsored conferences. They are Shauna M. Paradine, Albion College; Anne R. Szklarski, College of New Jersey; and Marisa L. Winkler, Bryn Mawr College. Each winner received a certificate signed by the IUPAC president, a copy of the IUPAC gold book ("Compendium of Chemical Terminology"), and a two-year subscription to Chemistry International.
