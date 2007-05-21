Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Karrer Medal Goes to Steven Ley

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Ley
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Zurich
Credit: University of Zurich

Steven V. Ley, professor of organic chemistry at Cambridge University, is the winner of the 2007 Paul Karrer Medal, which was established in memory of the Swiss organic chemist and 1937 chemistry Nobel Laureate.

Ley is being cited for his contributions to the discovery and development of new synthetic methods and their application to biologically active systems. He will present an award lecture at the University of Zurich on June 20.

Ley's work involves the discovery and development of new synthetic methods and their application to biologically active systems. His group has published extensively on the use of iron carbonyl complexes, organoselenium chemistry, the use of microwaves in organic chemistry, biotransformations for the synthesis of natural products, and strategies for oligosaccharide assembly.

So far, his group has synthesized more than 110 major natural products. Group members have also made advances in the development of new catalysts, especially for asymmetric synthesis. Ley is an inventor of tetra-n-propyl ammonium perruthenate, a catalytic oxidant that is now used worldwide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacobsen receives 2024 Willard Gibbs Medal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: G. K. Surya Prakash﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eschenmoser Wins Franklin Medal in Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE