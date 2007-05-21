Karrer Medal Goes to Steven Ley

Steven V. Ley, professor of organic chemistry at Cambridge University, is the winner of the 2007 Paul Karrer Medal, which was established in memory of the Swiss organic chemist and 1937 chemistry Nobel Laureate.
Ley is being cited for his contributions to the discovery and development of new synthetic methods and their application to biologically active systems. He will present an award lecture at the University of Zurich on June 20.
Ley's work involves the discovery and development of new synthetic methods and their application to biologically active systems. His group has published extensively on the use of iron carbonyl complexes, organoselenium chemistry, the use of microwaves in organic chemistry, biotransformations for the synthesis of natural products, and strategies for oligosaccharide assembly.
So far, his group has synthesized more than 110 major natural products. Group members have also made advances in the development of new catalysts, especially for asymmetric synthesis. Ley is an inventor of tetra-n-propyl ammonium perruthenate, a catalytic oxidant that is now used worldwide.
