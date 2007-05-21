Advertisement

Materials

Kyoung-Shin Choi Receives ExxonMobil Fellowship

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Choi
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sukkyung You
Credit: Sukkyung You

Kyoung-Shin Choi, assistant professor of chemistry at Purdue University, is the recipient of the 2007 ExxonMobil Faculty Fellowship in Solid-State Chemistry. She will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.

The award, administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry and made possible by a grant from ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by junior faculty members at U.S. institutions.

In her research, Choi uses electrochemistry as a main synthetic method to produce solid-state materials with controlled morphologies at various length scales. She has developed new synthetic strategies to precisely and rationally regulate basic growth processes by exploiting the intrinsic advantages of electrochemistry.

Her methods have opened up enormous degrees of synthetic freedom and programmability in creating specific crystal shapes as well as in methodically tailoring nanoscale constructions. These capabilities make it possible to investigate the effects that micro- and nanoscale structures have on physical and chemical properties in a systematic manner, which is essential for both fundamental understanding and technological application of solid-state materials.

