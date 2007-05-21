Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Lanthanide Spectral Arsenal

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Lanthanide metal ions are gaining in popularity as a means to increase the power of spectroscopy for studying proteins. In the latest example, Karen N. Allen of Boston University, Barbara Imperiali of MIT, and Harald Schwalbe of Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, in Frankfurt, Germany, teamed up to create peptide-based tags that bind two lanthanide ions and can be added easily to proteins (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja070480v). Attached to the protein ubiquitin and loaded with Tb3+, the tags provided strong luminescence signals for protein detection. When loaded with the paramagnetic lanthanides Tm3+ and Eu3+, the tags helped to orient ubiquitin proteins for NMR spectroscopy structure determination. In a second paper, the researchers used tags with Tb3+ (shown, silver balls = Tb3+) to determine the phases of diffracted X-rays to solve ubiquitin's crystal structure (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja070481n). The tags could become valuable tools, the researchers say, especially for studying eukaryotic proteins for which existing approaches, such as the incorporation of selenium for X-ray phasing, have proven difficult.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Videos show bonds in short-lived metal clusters
Calcium stabilizes strong protein fold
Ironclad fluoroemulsion boosts MRI sensitivity

