Lonza Reorganizes Microbial Production

Lonza is consolidating its U.S. microbial biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities at its Hopkinton, Mass., site, and phasing out operations in Baltimore by early 2008. The firm says Baltimore employees will be offered positions either in Hopkinton or at its Walkersville, Md., site. Hopkinton will become the global headquarters for Lonza's microbial biopharmaceuticals operations, and the Swiss firm will sink more than $30 million into the site to support its growth plans in microbial process development and manufacturing.
