Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Methyl Bromide inventory shrinks

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. is continuing its required phaseout of the ozone-depleting fumigant methyl bromide, with the total inventory of the compound falling from 16,422 metric tons in 2003 to 7,671 metric tons last year, according to figures released by EPA on May 14. The data indicate "a steady decline in the aggregate methyl bromide inventory held by approximately 35 companies in the U.S. at the end of 2006," the agency says. Under the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer, developed countries were required to phase out production and import of methyl bromide by 2005, except for some limited "critical uses" in agriculture and for quarantine purposes for which no feasible alternatives exist. The U.S. stock is now more than two-thirds smaller than the 25,500 metric tons inventoried in 1991, the phaseout's baseline year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA ratchets down US production of HFCs
Chemical Releases Increased In 2013
Carbon Tetrachloride Emissions Continue Despite Ban

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE