Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Mylan Captures Merck Unit

Deal creates global player in the generic drug market

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mylan Laboratories is the winner in the battle for the generics business of Germany's Merck KGaA. Pittsburgh-based Mylan will pay $6.6 billion for the unit, which had sales of $2.5 billion last year.

The price tag was at the high end of what analysts had projected the sale would garner, reflective of the wide interest in the Merck unit. A number of suitors, including Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical and India's Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, were reported to have emerged since Merck officially put its generics business on the block in January.

The purchase gives Mylan the critical mass to compete in the global generics arena, where economies of scale are vital. The combined entity will have sales of roughly $4.2 billion and employ about 10,000 people. Merck's business will also significantly broaden Mylan's global footprint—it has traditionally focused on the U.S. market—while also expanding its product portfolio and formulations technology toolkit.

Consolidation has become a survival strategy in the highly competitive generics market, and Mylan has struggled to find the right partners to take its business global. The company's attempt to merge with King Pharmaceuticals fell apart in 2005 after it was slammed by investment analysts. Earlier this year, Mylan succeeded in its bid for Matrix Laboratories, the Hyderabad, India-based maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), but analysts were skeptical about Mylan's ability to run a manufacturing business.

Mylan says the combination of Merck and Matrix establishes a cost-efficient, vertically integrated player. Mylan expects to realize long-term sales growth of over 10% per year and earnings growth exceeding 30%. The company believes it can achieve that growth without making major layoffs by instead focusing on saving $250 million over the next three years, largely through manufacturing synergies from the integration of Merck's API supply chain into Matrix' facilities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Perrigo Fends Off Hostile Mylan Bid
Teva Will Acquire Allergan Generics …
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teva Will Acquire Allergan’s Generics Business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE