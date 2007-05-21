Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

RAG Advances Stock Offering

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Following approval by a German government coalition, energy and chemical company RAG is set to list on the stock market next spring. Lanxess CEO Axel C. Heitmann recently said he wants to acquire Degussa, which makes up about two-thirds of RAG, but a stock listing would scuttle any such sale. The listing became wrapped up in German politics because it is contingent upon RAG's shift of its coal operations into an independent foundation responsible for long-term pensions and other obligations. Hubertus Schmoldt, who is head of the powerful German chemical industry trade union, IGBCE, and also vice chairman of RAG's supervisory board, told German newspapers last week that a Degussa acquisition is "definitely not the suitable object for Lanxess."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Clamadieu To Become Solvay CEO In May
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bock To Head BASF In 2011
Change At The Helm For Evonik

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE