Semiconductor Group Heads For Albany

Sematech, a semiconductor industry technology consortium, says it will move its headquarters from Austin, Texas, to Albany, N.Y., and invest $300 million to support research at the Center of Excellence in Nanoelectronics & Nanotechnology at the University at Albany. State legislative leaders promised to pass a bill to match the group's investment. Since 2001, New York has spent $500 million on the Albany complex to make the state an attractive home for semiconductor and related businesses that are trying to leverage nanotechnology (C&EN, Jan. 22, page 22).
