AMRI Buys Two Indian Drug Plants

Albany Molecular Research Inc. is globalizing its manufacturing operations through the purchase of two sites in India for producing pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. It is buying the sites, in Aurangabad and Navi Mumbai, from Runwal Group companies Ariane Orgachem and Ferico Laboratories. The $11 million deal includes about 200 employees, products, and facilities, as well as additional land for expansion. Over the next three years, AMRI says, it will invest about $15 million to expand capacity and bring the sites into compliance with FDA regulations for current Good Manufacturing Practices. AMRI already has a production site in the U.S. and labs in the U.S., Singapore, and India.
