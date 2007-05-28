Akzo Expands In Brazilian Paper

Eka Chemicals, the pulp and paper chemicals business of Akzo Nobel, is investing about $67 million in a deal with a Brazilian papermaker. The company has inked a 15-year agreement to supply, store, and handle chemicals for a new eucalyptus-based pulp mill being constructed in Tres Lagoas by Votorantim Celulose e Papel. EKa says it will construct a "chemical island" at the site, primarily for chlorine dioxide production. The company is also building a facility for sodium chlorate in Jundia, Brazil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter