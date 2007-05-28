Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 28, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shin-Etsu Chemical will partially restart operations at its methyl cellulose complex in Naoetsu, Japan, which suffered an explosion on March 20 that injured 17 people. Restarting are the units that were less damaged.

Lanxess will install a second 20,000-metric-ton-per-year production line at its engineering plastics compounding plant in Wuxi, China. BASF, meanwhile, has begun operating a 45,000-metric-ton engineering plastics compounding facility at its site in Shanghai's Pudong district.

Celanese's emulsions and polyvinyl alcohol business will cut back capacity and restructure R&D across select European and North American sites. The company says its goal is a stronger, more competitive position for the business.

Air Products has formed a joint venture with a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corp. to build an air separation unit in Putian, Fujian province, China. The company says the facility will be the first in China to separate atmospheric gases using cold energy from liquefied natural gas.

Galapagos' BioFocus DPI service division has extended its cancer drug discovery collaboration with U.K.-based Cancer Research Technology, which will fund the research of four BioFocus scientists for a year. BioFocus has also entered a new collaboration in neuroAIDS drug discovery research with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Merck's Peter Loescher, head of the U.S. drug maker's global human health business, will leave by July 1 to become CEO of Siemens, a German engineering firm. Merck says it will soon name a new head of the business.

Evotec has opened an innovation center for fragment-based drug discovery in Oxford, England. The center will focus on identifying small-molecule fragments for a number of biological targets.

Organon and Philips Electronics are joining forces to develop new drugs for cancer and mental disorders. The companies say they will link biomarker molecules and cells with Philips medical imaging technology to study the effects of psychiatric drugs on the brain at the molecular level.

Akzo Nobel is acquiring Chemcraft Holdings, a privately owned manufacturer of industrial wood coatings. Based in Ontario, Chemcraft has nine plants across the U.S., Canada, and Brazil employing around 500 people. Its sales last year were $145 million.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Axplora launches from Novasep, PharmaZell merger
Takeda plans layoffs in R&D reorganization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE