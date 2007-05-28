Borden Resin Blamed For Fatal Accident

A jury in the Circuit Court of Laurel County, Ky., has found Borden Chemicals liable for a February 2003 explosion and fire that killed seven employees at the CTA Acoustics plant in Corbin, Ky. According to CTA CEO James J. Pike, the explosion was caused by a phenolic resin powder supplied by Borden, now part of Hexion Specialty Chemicals. He says Borden failed to notify customers after the resin was involved in a 1999 accident in Massachusetts that killed three. Hexion says it disagrees and will appeal. Hexion says it believes housekeeping violations at the plant were the cause of the explosion.
