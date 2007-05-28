Chemical Output Rose In April

Total U.S. chemical production in April rose from both the previous month and year-earlier levels. According to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board, total chemical production increased 0.2% from March and 0.7% from April 2006 to an index of 110.9 (2002 = 100). The index for basic chemicals production, although falling 1.1% from the previous month, rose 2.5% from April last year to 117.1. The government's estimate of capacity utilization for the total chemical industry in April was a seasonally adjusted 78.2%, up slightly from 78.1% in March, but down from 78.4% in the comparable month last year.
