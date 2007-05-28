Homeschooling in Science

I just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate that C&EN is not only talking about homeschooling but reaching out and providing information to those of us who are frustrated by the lack of secular science materials for homeschooling (C&EN, April 16, page 50). Sometimes it feels a bit like we've been forgotten by those in science education.
Thank you and the author, Linda Wang, for reaching out a hand and offering some support.
Dawn Adams
Nova Scotia
