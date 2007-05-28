Lilly TB treatment Goes To Chao Center

Eli Lilly & Co. has granted exclusive U.S. rights to the tuberculosis drug cycloserine to the Chao Center for Industrial Pharmacy & Contract Manufacturing, an affiliate of Purdue University. Lilly will provide the center with intellectual property and associated regulatory and technical support. The drug company will also donate equipment used to produce the drug. In March, Lilly announced a $50 million initiative to fight multidrug-resistant tuberculosis that included several such technology transfer agreements.
