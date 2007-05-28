Nano-Terra, 3M Form Development Alliance

3M and Nano-Terra, in Cambridge, Mass., have set up a multiyear collaboration to apply nanoscale fabrication methods to 3M's product development work. Initial projects will focus on using molecular self-assembly and soft lithography, a printing and molding method, to make micro- and nanoscale structures. The work will be conducted primarily in Nano-Terra's facilities with 3M's input and review. Privately held Nano-Terra was created in early 2005 by entrepreneur Carmichael Roberts and Harvard University chemistry professor George M. Whitesides.
