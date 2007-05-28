Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Newscripts

Spring Babies, Frankenfruit, Powered By Beer

by Faith Hayden
May 28, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: istockphoto
Genius: Not a spring baby.
Credit: istockphoto
Genius: Not a spring baby.

Spring Babies

It's a widely held belief that the birthday tells a lot about a person. Take this reporter, for example. I was born in March, which makes me a Pisces. Miss Cleo would say it means I'm easygoing, likable, and imaginative, but also rather dramatic (no comment on that one). Researchers at the University of Indiana School of Medicine might add, however, that a March birthday also makes me terrible at math.

Before snuggling up with your significant other at the beach this summer, consider this: a recent study of more than 1.5 million children between eight and 15 years old showed that those conceived during the months of June, July, and August have lower math and language scores than their peers conceived during the rest of the year.

A possible culprit? PESTICIDES. Pesticide use is at its highest level in the summer, and pesticides are already known to cause thyroid problems in pregnant woman, which is thought to affect the intelligence of the fetus.

"The fetal brain begins developing soon after conception," says Paul Winchester, professor of clinical pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine, who studied the findings. Although the results do not prove a pesticide/IQ connection, "they strongly support such a hypothesis," he says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: photo.net
Credit: photo.net

Frankenfruit

It sounds like a bad joke. What do you get when you cross a melon and cucumber? Apparently, a purple-striped, acorn-shaped, rather bland superfruit.

Officially known as the PEPINO, but dubbed the "melumber" and even the "cucumelon" by people who like to squish names together, it sold out in England within hours of its release. And at a completely ridiculous ??5.00 a pop (almost $10!), that's quite the marketing accomplishment.

So why all the fuss? According to the Daily Mail, pepinos are high in potassium; loaded with vitamins A, B, and C; and, at 23 calories per serving, are a dieter's delight. The fruit is native to South America and is grown in Peru and Chile. The pepino doesn't take well to traveling, however, and prefers a sunny, frost-free climate, where it is sheltered from strong winds.

These conditions may be hard to find in England.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: photo.net
Credit: photo.net

Powered by Beer

In what is sure to bring new meaning to the college drinking game "power hour," Australian scientists have tapped into an unlikely alternative power resource—BREWERY WASTEWATER.

According to the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph, the project, a joint initiative between the University of Queensland and beer maker Foster's, has lead to a prototype fuel cell in which microbes feed on sugar, starch, and residual alcohol in brewery wastewater. The wastewater is turned into watts, and by-products include clean water and carbon dioxide.

JÜrg Keller, a professor and director of the university's Advanced Wastewater Management Center, speculates that the prototype could be scaled up to fuel cells that generate 2 kW of power-enough to power a home-and would eventually be fed by wastewater from all of Foster's breweries and wineries.

This week's column was written by Faith Hayden. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kimchi chemistry and cat-nose chromatography
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bicarbonate to boost performance and peptides to slow eating
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweet science: Gluten-free piecrust and Pasteur’s patisserie

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE