Ohio Promotes Nanocomposites

The University of Dayton Research Institute has opened the Center for Multifunctional Polymer Nanocomposites & Devices with a $3 million investment from the state of Ohio. The 15,000-sq-ft facility will allow manufacturers to "try out" nanotechnology in composite products. A staff of eight will help polymer composite makers develop prototypes and carry out small production runs using the center's equipment.
