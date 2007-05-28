Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Rail safety bill advances in House

May 28, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Industry-supported legislation to improve rail safety was approved on May 22 by the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee's Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines & Hazardous Materials. The bill, H.R. 2095, which will be considered by the full committee after the Memorial Day recess, would boost civil penalties for rail safety violations and increase the number of federal safety inspectors. The chemical industry depends on the nation's railroads to deliver 170 million tons of products each year. Chemical shipments, which account for more than $5 billion in annual railroad freight revenues, are the second-largest railroad commodity. "We believe H.R. 2095 provides an important framework to improve safety performance for transporting these critical materials," says Martin J. Durbin, managing director of federal affairs for the American Chemistry Council, an industry group. The legislation seeks to address a leading cause of train accidents, human error due to crew fatigue, by placing stricter limits on the number of hours train crews and signalmen can work. The Association of American Railroads has criticized certain worker-fatigue provisions in the bill, claiming that the hour-of-service limits would create "intractable scheduling problems" and have other unintended negative consequences.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Shippers Seek Rail Reforms
Transportation: Groups Push For Tweaks To Rail Law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rail Safety Upgrade Raises Rate Concerns

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE