SAFC Gets License To Oligo Process

Sigma-Aldrich's SAFC custom manufacturing business has received a license to Beckman Coulter's fast deprotection chemistry. According to SAFC, the deal covers Beckman's acetyl-protected cytidine DNA and 2′-O-methyl phosphoramidites for the synthesis of oligonucleotides. The company says it will use the technology to produce reagents at its facility in Hamburg, Germany. SAFC notes that oligo-based therapies are the focus of more than 120 preclinical studies or clinical trials around the world.
