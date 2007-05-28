Science and math bill clears House

A package of measures to improve the competitiveness of the U.S. in science and math cleared the House last week by voice vote. The omnibus bill (H.R. 2272) is an integral part of the House Democrats' Innovation Agenda. "This package of legislation is proactive and far-reaching," said House Science & Technology Committee Chairman Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), adding that "it puts in place measures designed to advance U.S. innovation, which in turn advances our economy." The omnibus bill includes provisions to encourage math and science teachers, support early-career scientists, and reauthorize NSF and NIST. Although the bipartisan bill supports the President's American Competitiveness Initiative, the White House has been critical of congressional measures in this area as being too costly and not appropriately focusing spending priorities. The House bill will now join in conference a similar piece of bipartisan legislation passed by the Senate (S. 761) in April to iron out the differences between the two versions.
