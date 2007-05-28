Succession Plan At Air Products

John E. McGlade, president and chief operating officer of Air Products & Chemicals, will succeed John P. Jones III as CEO effective Oct. 1. Jones, 57, will continue until March 31, 2008, as chairman of the company he has led for nearly 10 years. McGlade, 53, a 31-year veteran of Air Products, will become the firm's sixth CEO since its founding in 1940. He has held a number of assignments including vice president of the performance materials division and group vice president for the company's worldwide chemicals group.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter