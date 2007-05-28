Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Theorists Win Welch Award

Two chemists are honored for achievements in electron transfer, reaction dynamics

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 28, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Hush
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of U of Sydney
Credit: Courtesy of U of Sydney

CHEMISTRY PROFESSORS Noel S. Hush of the University of Sydney, in Australia, and William H. Miller of the University of California, Berkeley, have won the 2007 Welch Award in Chemistry for their work in chemical theory. The Welch Foundation, based in Houston, grants the $300,000 award to honor achievements in basic chemical research.

Miller
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of UC Berkeley
Credit: Courtesy of UC Berkeley

Hush is most known for his work on electron transfer. In particular, he provided a description of electron donation by a complex, taking into account both solvent reorganization and the inner structure of the complex. Hush also investigated electron transfer between species covalently linked by a bridging molecule. He now focuses on the theoretical foundation of electrode-molecule-electrode conduction in nanoscale electronics.

"It's a wonderful thing to see Hush get this recognition," says Henry F. Schaefer, director of the Center for Computational Chemistry at the University of Georgia. "Hush and Rudolph Marcus looked at the problem of electron transfer in rather different ways, and the work of each of them, being utterly independent and motivated in different ways, has added greatly to the richness of our understanding of electron-transfer processes." Marcus, professor of chemistry at California Institute of Technology, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1992.

Miller's research focuses on chemical reaction dynamics. His achievements include developing a semiclassical scattering theory (the classical S-matrix theory) for chemical reactions, as well as a rigorous quantum theory of reaction rates. He is currently investigating a method for adding quantum effects to classical molecular dynamics simulations of complex chemical processes. Miller, an ACS member, directs the Kenneth S. Pitzer Center for Theoretical Chemistry at UC Berkeley.

"Miller showed first that it was possible to solve dynamical problems in terms of semiclassical mechanics, and I don't think that was obvious before," Schaefer says. "Miller's work stood between the quantum real world and the classical world that is easy to simulate and really was the Rosetta stone that unleashed the power of classical dynamics and made it believable for chemical systems."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology: Stephen R. Leone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Theoretical Chemistry: Roberto Car
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arieh Warshel Wins Biophysical Chemistry Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE