Yara Bids For Fertilizer Company

Yara International has acquired 30% of fellow Nordic fertilizer company Kemira GrowHow and has launched an offer to acquire the rest of the company. Yara says the offer values Kemira GrowHow at about $900 million. If successful, the acquisition will add about $1.6 billion to Yara's $8.0 billion in annual sales. Kemira GrowHow and Yara were spun off from Finland's Kemira and Norway's Norsk Hydro, respectively, in 2004.
