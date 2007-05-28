No funds for new nuclear warhead

Next year's funding for the first in a series of new nuclear weapons proposed by the Energy Department was eliminated last week by the House Appropriations subcommittee with DOE oversight. "Given the serious international and domestic consequences of the U.S. initiating a new nuclear weapons production activity, it is critical that the Administration lay out a comprehensive course of action before funding is appropriated," said subcommittee Chairman Rep. Peter J. Visclosky (D-Ind.) in a statement. The subcommittee action mirrors portions of a defense authorization bill, passed by the House a few weeks ago, that calls for a congressionally appointed committee to examine U.S. nuclear weapons policies before continuing with the new weapon. The Bush Administration had sought $88 million for 2008 to begin engineering the new weapon, which is called the reliable replacement warhead (RRW). DOE says the RRW will be more secure, safer, easier to manufacture, and will lead to a reduction in the current stockpile of some 10,000 weapons.