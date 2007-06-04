Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 4, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Kemira is evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale, for its businesses in titanium dioxide pigments and sodium percarbonate. The pigments business had sales last year of $310 million; percarbonate sales were $73 million.

Nalco Holding's chief operating officer, William J. Roe, is retiring to pursue personal interests. He joined Nalco in 1978 as an assistant research chemist. In a related move, a number of other Nalco executives have been promoted and will report to CEO William H. Joyce.

Merck KGaA has signed up for access to AnalytiCon Discovery's natural product lead generation services through the end of 2009. AnalytiCon will create libraries of biologically active products, and the companies will codevelop lead compounds. The deal will complement Merck's in-house natural product program.

Roche is transferring technology for manufacturing the AIDS treatment saquinavir to two African companies, Addis Pharmaceutical Factory, in Ethiopia, and Varichem Pharmaceuticals, in Zimbabwe. Roche says it has now provided five African companies with AIDS drug manufacturing technology.

Teijin will take full ownership of Toho Tenax, a Japanese producer of carbon fiber, via a stock swap worth more than $300 million. Teijin already owns two-thirds of Toho and says it wants to make carbon fibers one of its core businesses.

Symrise, a flavor and fragrances company, has formed a partnership with the Italian biotech firm Cutech to develop cosmetic active ingredients based on algae. The two firms have been working together since 2003 in the field of tissue engineering.

Degussa has picked Mobile, Ala., as the site for a $10 million plant that will make Rohacell, a rigid polymethacrylimide foam used in aerospace and other applications. The company indicated recently that Mobile was under consideration as the new plant's home (C&EN, May 21, page 18).

BASF is working with Agion Technologies to develop styrene copolymers, including BASF's Luran S line, that feature Agion's silver-based antimicrobial technology. BASF Venture Capital has been a minority shareholder in Agion since 2005.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solvay And BASF Off-load Businesses
BASF Divests Two Service Businesses
Dow And Aksa Form Carbon Fiber Venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE