Kemira is evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale, for its businesses in titanium dioxide pigments and sodium percarbonate. The pigments business had sales last year of $310 million; percarbonate sales were $73 million.
Nalco Holding's chief operating officer, William J. Roe, is retiring to pursue personal interests. He joined Nalco in 1978 as an assistant research chemist. In a related move, a number of other Nalco executives have been promoted and will report to CEO William H. Joyce.
Merck KGaA has signed up for access to AnalytiCon Discovery's natural product lead generation services through the end of 2009. AnalytiCon will create libraries of biologically active products, and the companies will codevelop lead compounds. The deal will complement Merck's in-house natural product program.
Roche is transferring technology for manufacturing the AIDS treatment saquinavir to two African companies, Addis Pharmaceutical Factory, in Ethiopia, and Varichem Pharmaceuticals, in Zimbabwe. Roche says it has now provided five African companies with AIDS drug manufacturing technology.
Teijin will take full ownership of Toho Tenax, a Japanese producer of carbon fiber, via a stock swap worth more than $300 million. Teijin already owns two-thirds of Toho and says it wants to make carbon fibers one of its core businesses.
Symrise, a flavor and fragrances company, has formed a partnership with the Italian biotech firm Cutech to develop cosmetic active ingredients based on algae. The two firms have been working together since 2003 in the field of tissue engineering.
Degussa has picked Mobile, Ala., as the site for a $10 million plant that will make Rohacell, a rigid polymethacrylimide foam used in aerospace and other applications. The company indicated recently that Mobile was under consideration as the new plant's home (C&EN, May 21, page 18).
BASF is working with Agion Technologies to develop styrene copolymers, including BASF's Luran S line, that feature Agion's silver-based antimicrobial technology. BASF Venture Capital has been a minority shareholder in Agion since 2005.
