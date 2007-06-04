Chemical Information Scholarship Winners Announced

THE ACS DIVISION of Chemical Information (CINF) has announced the winners of the CINF-Elsevier MDL Award for Scientific Excellence.
Scholarships valued at $1,000 each were awarded to Barun Bhhatarai, department of chemistry, Clarkson University; Raghava Chaitanya Kasara, department of chemistry, Clarkson University; Sebastian Rohrer, Institute of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany; Xiao Dong, School of Informatics, Indiana University, Bloomington; and Huijun Wang, School of Informatics, Indiana University, Bloomington. Winners presented posters of their research at the spring ACS national meeting in Chicago.
The scholarship program rewards graduate and postgraduate students in chemical information and related fields for scientific excellence and fosters their involvement in CINF.
