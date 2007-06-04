Chevron, Texas A&M To Develop Biofuels

Chevron has entered a four-year agreement with Texas A&M University to study ways of converting specially grown nonfood crops into ethanol and other biofuels. In the U.S., most ethanol is currently produced from corn. Biofuels could be made from cellulose, a carbohydrate found in the stems, stalks, and leaves of green plants, but scientists must first develop a low-cost method for releasing its sugar content. "Cellulosic ethanol, as opposed to sugar- or starch-based ethanol, broadens the choice of feedstock without impacting food supplies," says Rick Zalesky, vice president of biofuels and hydrogen for Chevron Technology Ventures.
