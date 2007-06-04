Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate Change And National Security

Bill tells intelligence chief to assess likely risks posed by a changing environment

by Jeff Johnson
June 4, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NOAA
The national security impact of more severe hurricanes is among the threats that Congress is asking intelligence agencies to assess.
Credit: NOAA
The national security impact of more severe hurricanes is among the threats that Congress is asking intelligence agencies to assess.

Legislation calling for an assessment of the potential impact of climate change on national security cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee as Congress left for its Memorial Day recess. Similar legislation passed the House a few weeks earlier.

The provision requires the national intelligence director, who heads the nation's intelligence agencies, to prepare an estimate of the geopolitical effects of global climate change for Congress within 270 days of the law's enactment. The assessment is to examine the impact of climate change on national security as well as the political, social, agricultural, and economic risks it is likely to pose 30 years into the future.

The examination, according to the bill, should particularly focus on countries and regions with significant risk of "large-scale humanitarian suffering with cross-border implications." The bill calls on U.S. intelligence agencies to consult with the scientific community when preparing their report, which is to be made public, although portions may be classified, according to the legislation.

Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-Neb.) is a primary supporter of the climate-change provision, which was added in committee to a larger bill, the 2008 Intelligence Authorization Bill.

"The way forward is to responsibly address the issue of climate change with a national strategy that incorporates economic, environmental, and energy priorities," Hagel says. "These priorities are also an integral part of U.S. national security. It is important that we assess the potential geopolitical effects of global climate change and the implications for national security. This estimate will provide information we need to continue to help make our country secure in the years to come."

Climate change and national security issues are increasingly being merged as fears grow over the possible impact of a changing environment and the scientific community's warnings of the potential risk from sea-level rise, agricultural shifts, drought, and natural disasters, such as hurricanes. Most recently, a report by a panel of 11 retired high-ranking admirals and generals warned that threats to national security from climate change are large and must be considered an integral part of U.S. security and defense planning (C&EN, April 23, page 8).

The White House does not support the provision.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Report provides map for assessing threats from synthetic biology
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Affirming Impacts Of Climate Change
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Of Climate And National Security

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE