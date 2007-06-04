Energy-Efficient House from BASF

BASF has opened what it is billing as a "zero heating cost" house in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The renovated apartment block incorporates Neopor expandable polystyrene insulation panels, triple-glazed windows, and solar panels on the roof and facade. BASF says the building is a pilot project for other residences in Ludwigshafen, where it holds about 8,000 apartments. In 2001, the company opened the "3-liter-house," which can be heated with only 3 L of fuel oil annually per square meter of floor space.
