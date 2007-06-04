Green Chemistry Proposals Wanted

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute-Developing/Emerging Nations (GCI-DEN) grants program will be accepting proposals until June 15. Typical grants are in the $2,000–$5,000 range and last one year.
Projects proposed should foster the advancement of green chemistry in developing/emerging nations and build collaboration and lasting relationships between ACS GCI chapters.
The scope of activities that can be considered for grants is very broad and can include research, education and training, outreach, communication, industrial or practical application of green chemistry technologies, and scientist exchange.
Fellowships, workshops, symposia, material translation and distribution, and development of communication tools are among some of the anticipated activities. Investigators who are currently funded with ACS GCI or ACS-PRF grants are not eligible.
For proposal guidelines and other information, go to www.greenchemistryinstitute.org. Please e-mail questions and proposals to gcigrants@acs.org.
