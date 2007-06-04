Hexion To Acquire Arkema Resins Line

Hexion Specialty Chemicals will buy Arkema's formaldehyde-based resins business. Located in Leuna, Germany, the Arkema unit employs 100 people and has annual sales of $134 million from resins used to manufacture engineered wood panels. The purchase marks Arkema's exit from the formaldehyde resins business following the earlier shutdown of resins production in Villers-Saint-Paul, France.
