Environment

L'Oréal USA Awards for Women In Science

June 4, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 23
L 'Oréal USA has honored five American women with its 2007 L'Oréal Fellowships for Women in Science. The annual awards are given to encourage women at the beginning of their careers to continue in science by supporting them financially and helping them strengthen their networks in the scientific community. Each honoree receives a $40,000 grant toward her independent scientific research.

"It is vital that we encourage emerging scientists who hold the key to future discoveries," said Ralph J. Cicerone, president of the National Academy of Sciences, who presided over the selection jury. "L'Oréal USA's visionary fellowships program cultivates women scientists and provides essential support as they embark on their careers."

The program began in 2003 and is a component of the UNESCO-L'Oréal International Fellowships program. The following are the 2007 L'Oréal USA Fellows:

Jaime D. Barnes, an earth scientist and geochemist at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, is analyzing chlorine isotope ratios of rocks, minerals, and volcanic gases to determine the source of chlorine emitted from active volcanoes. Her work may help scientists predict future eruptions.

Sarah Clinton, a neuroscientist at the Molecular & Behavioral Neuroscience Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is studying the roles of nature and nurture in shaping emotionality and emotionally driven behaviors in rats. Her work may lead to a greater understanding of the risks for developing stress-induced psychiatric disorders.

Julie Huber, an oceanographer at the Marine Biological Laboratory, Woods Hole, Mass., is using large-insert DNA libraries to understand the metabolic capacity, genomic context, and phylogenetic relationships of subseafloor communities of deep-sea hydrothermal vents. The work may help researchers understand how microbial populations function in and regulate the world's oceans.

Maria Krisch, a physical chemist at the University of California, Irvine, is studying liquid solutions of electrolytes that are important in atmospheric chemistry. Her findings may shed light on the role aerosol particles play in pollution and climate change.

Kim Woodrow, a biomedical engineer at Yale University, is developing new drug delivery strategies and diagnostic tools for monitoring and treating infectious diseases and cancer. She is designing biodegradable nanoparticles that will be delivered intracellularly at a target site.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

