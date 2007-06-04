MedImmune Warned On U.K. Vaccine Plant

FDA says MedImmune had not adequately addressed manufacturing issues at a plant in Liverpool, England, that makes FluMist nasal flu vaccine. MedImmune was alerted by FDA in December of inspected batches that exceeded limits for live organism content. The agency is working with MedImmune to resolve the issue and says it does not foresee a shortage of vaccine for the 2007-08 flu season. According to MedImmune, the action does not affect its pending acquisition by AstraZeneca. In 2004, vaccine production at Chiron's Liverpool plant was halted by British authorities after contaminated vaccine was found. The move led to a shortage of vaccine in the U.S.
